The Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice in North Anston support over 300 families of children and young adults with life-shortening conditions.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Football stars from the Premier League and Championship have brought Christmas wishes to life at a Sheffield children's hospice.

Players from Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday met with some of the children and families supported at Bluebell Wood's hospice in North Anston for some photos, fun and a kickabout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Wallbank, Regional Fundraising Manager said: "A big thank you to everyone at Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United football clubs for their visits and the kind gifts they provided for the families attending.

Stars from the Premier League side, Sheffield United, visited some of the children and families at Bluebell Wood in Sheffield. (Photo courtesy of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice)

"It was wonderful to welcome them into the hospice during the festive period and everyone had great fun making unforgettable memories."

Owls stars including Liam Palmer and Akin Famewo posed for pictures with some of the hospice's residents. Players from the Sheffield United squad were also present to meet with families and youngsters in Bluebell Wood's care.

Dave McCarthy, Head of Operations at SUFC said: "As a club we look forward to this time of year when we can send our players and staff to visit our friends at Bluebell Wood and as usual, they had an amazing time.

Football stars from Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday brought some children's Christmas wishes to life at Bluebell Wood. (Photo courtesy of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been working with Bluebell Wood for a long time now and have a great relationship. Everyone at the Hospice made them feel welcome and it was really nice to see some smiling faces and spread some Christmas cheer.’"

Bluebell Wood supports over 300 families of children and young adults with life-shortening conditions in both their Sheffield hospice and in family homes. They provide a range of services, including overnight care, respite care, music therapy and counselling.