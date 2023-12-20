"I’ll be watching ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with a whole new perspective this year"

Neil Garner spent last Christmas in recovery from surgery, and suffering the side effects of being halfway through chemotherapy.

The 69-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer in May 2022, and after receiving treatment at Weston Park Hospital in Sheffield, has been given the ‘all clear’.

He said: "Last Christmas was three months after my operation, and I was halfway through my chemotherapy treatment.

Neil with his two young grandsons.

"This year, I’ve been looking forward to a healthy and happy family Christmas, with many more to come. Plus, my grandsons can go back to jumping up and down on me.

"I’ll be watching the film ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with my wife from a whole new perspective this year."

The grandfather, from Fulwood, has taken part in Yorkshire Cancer Research’s campaign to dedicate a ‘Yorkshire Star’ to the team who run the Active Together programme.

Neil says he will be watching 'It's a Wonderful Life' with a whole new perspective this year.

Active Together, which supported Neil during his cancer treatment, offers personalised fitness, nutrition and wellbeing support to help those with cancer prepare for and recover from treatment.

The programme is funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research, which funds pioneering research and services in the region to help more people live longer healthier lives, free from cancer.

Neil said: "So many people have been stars during my cancer experience, from my family and friends to the brilliant staff at the NHS and the fellow patients I met on the ward who helped me keep a positive attitude.

Neil has been supported by the Active Together team throughout his cancer journey.

"The team working on the Active Together programme have all been stars, and I want to do something to thank them this Christmas."

After his surgery, Neil continued to be supported by the team, who helped him rebuild strength and fitness after chemotherapy.