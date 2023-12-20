"It could be really beneficial to somebody who has just escaped modern slavery, and is trying to rebuild their life from scratch"

Sheffield-based charity Causeway has launched The Big Causeway Regift, encouraging the public to donate unwanted Christmas presents and gift vouchers to survivors of modern slavery.

The Sheffield-based charity works with over 1,000 survivors each year, and has been supporting survivors of slavery and trafficking for nearly 20 years.

The Christmas presents and gift vouchers donated to The Big Causeway Regift will be distributed to modern slavery survivors who are living in Causeway’s safe houses or being supported in the community.

Amy Bond, Causeway’s Chief Operating Officer, said: "We would be extremely grateful for donations of any gifts or gift vouchers you received this Christmas that you don’t feel you need, or which just aren’t quite for you.

Causeway can distribute your unwanted Christmas gifts to survivors of trafficking and modern slavery.

"It could be a new coat to help a survivor stay warm in these winter months, or some new toys to bring joy to the children of survivors who are living in our safe houses.

"Your generous donations go a long way in helping survivors rebuild their confidence, security and pride."

It is estimated that more than 50 million people around the world are currently trapped in modern slavery and exploitation, with over 100,000 of those in the UK.

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta, who is supporting the Big Causeway Regift, said: "Causeway are such an important charity, supporting those that have been through some of the most appalling and heartbreaking situations.

"However, like all charities, they need our support. I’m sure we’ve all got that lovely present we’ve received but we know we don’t really need, or won’t use.

"It could be really beneficial to somebody who has just escaped modern slavery, and is trying to rebuild their life from scratch."

