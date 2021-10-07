A number of postcodes across the city appear to have been affected by the issue, with reports rising throughout the morning.

Here is everything we know so far about the lack of water, what areas have been affected, why it is happening and when it will be fixed.

Why do I not have water in Sheffield today?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to updates from Yorkshire Water, a few different places in Sheffield are experiencing either no running water, or low water pressure.

These appear to be due to either a burst water pipe – which the company says it is currently repairing – or essential work on the water supply.

What postcodes in Sheffield have been affected by the lack of water?

This is why some areas of Sheffield are experiencing low water pressure or no water supplies, according to Yorkshire Water. Photo by Nithin PA from Pexels.

Yorkshire Water has sent a text message to those in both S3 and S5 postcodes saying people may experience no water or low pressure due to a burst.

It has tweeted to say that residents on Rutland Road in S3 may be affected, due to essential work, as well as residents on Fox Hill Crescent in S6.

Morton Road in S64 is another area that has been affected.

Urgent repairs were also being carried out yesterday on Osbourne Road in S11, leading to low pressure and no water.

When will the water in Sheffield be fixed?

It is not yet known exactly when the issue will be resolved but Yorkshire Water has said it has teams onsite working hard to fix it.

It says it is aiming to restore supplies as soon as possible and will let residents and businesses know when the issue is resolved.

It has also said water may be cloudy or discoloured for an hour or two after it is restored but this will pass.

How can I check the water pressure in my area?

Yorkshire Water posts updates on its Twitter feed, @YWHelp, about any issues which have been reported, as well as details on any scheduled repairs or maintenance work.

If there is no information on any planned works in your area, it could be that there has been a leak or a burst.

You can check the water status in your area using the Yorkshire Water website, which lets your browse by postcode.

Who is responsible for carrying out water repair work in Sheffield?

Yorkshire Water is responsible for all the pipework outside the boundary of your home.

This includes:

- water mains

- stop taps in the road or pavement

- the communication pipe leading up to the boundary of your home.

Your water meter and its connections also belong to the company, which will take care of any repairs or replacements.

However, water pipe responsibility changes at the boundary where the street meets your property. This is usually at your garden gate. If sufficient water flow doesn't reach this boundary, Yorkshire Water says it will upgrade the pipes make sure it does.

You are responsible for pipework between the boundary of the street and your home, stop taps on your property (either inside or outside) and all the plumbing in your home.