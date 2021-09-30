Six bedroom detached Sheffield home set to be sold for £125,000

Unit 38 in the Norfolk Park student residence is a detached property with two bathrooms on Norfolk Park Road. Bidding opens on October 18 with Auction House South Yorkshire.

The brochure says: “This property briefly comprises three double bedrooms and a bathroom to the ground floor, the entrance to the property and kitchen/diner to the first floor. Three double bedrooms and a second bathroom to the second floor.

“The properties in this area are popular for room lets and typically let for around £80-£90 per room per week which gives a potential achievable rental of £28,000 per annum.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unit 38 in the Norfolk Park student residence is a detached property with two bathrooms on Norfolk Park Road.