Six bedroom detached Sheffield home set to be sold for £125,000
A six bedroom property in a student village in Sheffield is to be auctioned online with a £125,000 guide price.
Unit 38 in the Norfolk Park student residence is a detached property with two bathrooms on Norfolk Park Road. Bidding opens on October 18 with Auction House South Yorkshire.
The brochure says: “This property briefly comprises three double bedrooms and a bathroom to the ground floor, the entrance to the property and kitchen/diner to the first floor. Three double bedrooms and a second bathroom to the second floor.
“The properties in this area are popular for room lets and typically let for around £80-£90 per room per week which gives a potential achievable rental of £28,000 per annum.”
It adds the property is a stones throw-away from the city centre, Hallam University and the train station. For more detail visit https://online.auctionhouse.co.uk/lot/details/54997 or call the Auction House team on 0114 223 0777.