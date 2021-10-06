Sheffield's 10 most expensive streets revealed - and six have average prices of more than £1m

Not surprisingly, all the top 10 streets are in S10, S11 and S17 postcodes with Mayfield Lane, Fulwood, coming out top with an average price of £1,054,957.

Next is Taptonville Road, Broomhill, with an average of £1,039,497 and third is Whirlow Park Road, Whirlow, with an average of £1,012,499.

Nationally, Kensington Palace Gardens in London is the most expensive street for the 13th year running, with an average property price of just under £29.9m. All of the top 10 most expensive streets in the country are in London.

Here are Sheffield’s top 10 most expensive streets, according to Zoopla.

1. Mayfield Road A beautiful location with stunning views means properties on Mayfield Road, Fulwood , are worth an average of £1,054,957. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2. Taptonville Road Number 10 Taptonville Road, which is now Broomhill Library, is one of many stunning properties on the road where the average property price is £1,039,497. Photo: vin malone Photo Sales

3. Whirlow Park Road The White House is on Whirlow Park Road, where the average property price is £1,012,499. Photo: Sarah Crabtree Photo Sales

4. Petworth Drive Petworth Drive in Whirlow is fourth in Zoopla's top 10 with an average property value of £1,012,071. Photo: RightMove Photo Sales