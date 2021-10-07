Sheffield pub regulars rally round to help repair damage caused in 'nightmare' arson attack

Arsonists struck at the Sheaf View on Prospect Road, Heeley on August 20, forcing the popular pub to close while extensive cleaning and redecorating was carried out.

It is now due to reopen at 2pm today, just in time for the Steel City Beer and Cider Festival (SCBCF) which is on tour and will be held across a number of Sheffield venues including the Sheaf View from October 7 to 10.

Manager Dom Durham described the impact of the arson attack as a ‘nightmare’.

Some of the staff, regulars and decorators who helped to repair the damage at the Sheaf View. Picture courtesy of the Sheaf View

He continued: “It’s been quite emotional because we love this place, and it’s a community pub.

"Some of our regulars have been helping out, along with staff and the decorators.”

"We’re just hoping to get some normal trading going, it’s been a diabolical couple of years, what with Covid and everything.”

Dom said it took around 10 days to clean the soot off the walls, and then work began to redecorate the Sheaf View, which is owned by James Birkett and features beers from one of his other ventures, Neepsend Brewery.

Redecorating took around a fortnight to complete and the ‘finishing touches’ have been made to the pub over the past few days.

The Sheaf View team are looking forward to welcoming customers back, and drinkers can expect to find a range of six Neepsend beers, as well as a couple of guest beers.