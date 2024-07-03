“We have so many crimes in our Sheffield suburb, I feel like a sitting target”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mother in Sheffield is rallying her community to join her calls for a public meeting with the police to find out what they’re doing to tackle crime.

The 51-year-old carer, who would like to remain anonymous, has lived in Ravenscroft Crescent, in the Stradbroke area of the city, for 20 years.

But recently she has been forced to consider uprooting the family home after being left feeling like a “sitting target” amid reports of anti-social behaviour, car thefts, and burglaries in her community.

Posting in the S13 Facebook group, the mum-of-two asked the community whether they would be willing to support her request for a public meeting with the police.

Residents have reported an increase in crimes on the Stradbroke estate. (Photo May 2023) | National World

Speaking to The Star, she said she has received mixed responses from the community.

“There’s a general feeling that the police choose what they are seen to act on,” she said. “Some people are saying what’s the point of doing anything. Then we have got people saying we should do something, because doing nothing isn’t doing anything.

“My neighbour had her house broken into when we were away. They ransacked the house and took their car and van in the middle of the night. I have spoken to neighbours who are really irritated that they didn’t hear anything.

“It’s not fair. Cars are replaceable but the damage they have caused to my neighbour and the upset - that’s not going to go away. She told me ‘this was my safe place but it’s not anymore’.

“Some of the neighbours have an idea of who is doing this. We don’t want a situation where people take things into their own hands - it becomes something much bigger than it should - but what do we do?”

In response, the police force said they treat neighbourhood crime “as a priority”. Last week saw one 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of burglary from Ravenscroft Crescent. He has since been bailed.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Katie Rowland-Wilson said: “Our team contact details are available via the SYP website to sign post to direct contact with relevant sergeants.

“We have governance in place to tackle these issues and to focus on hotspots, offenders and prevention.