Rotherham Minister: Man stabbed in altercation involving five other men outside popular church

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 09:49 BST
A man was stabbed in an altercation involving five other men outside a popular Rotherham church.

Police were called to Minister Gardens, outside Rotherham Minister church, at 2am on Saturday (June 29) to reports a man had been injured.

Police cordoned off Minister Gardens outside Rotherham Minister church on Saturday after aa man was stabbed in an incident involving five other men. | National World

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was stabbed in an altercation with a group of five men.

He was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries to his abdomen.

A scene was in place on Saturday at Minster Gardens while officers conducted forensic enquiries.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and wounding with intent to cause harm. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 100 of June 29, 2024.

