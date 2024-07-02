Rotherham Minister: Man stabbed in altercation involving five other men outside popular church
Police were called to Minister Gardens, outside Rotherham Minister church, at 2am on Saturday (June 29) to reports a man had been injured.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was stabbed in an altercation with a group of five men.
He was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries to his abdomen.
A scene was in place on Saturday at Minster Gardens while officers conducted forensic enquiries.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and wounding with intent to cause harm. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.
Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 100 of June 29, 2024.