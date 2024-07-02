Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man was stabbed in an altercation involving five other men outside a popular Rotherham church.

Police were called to Minister Gardens, outside Rotherham Minister church, at 2am on Saturday (June 29) to reports a man had been injured.

Police cordoned off Minister Gardens outside Rotherham Minister church on Saturday after aa man was stabbed in an incident involving five other men. | National World

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was stabbed in an altercation with a group of five men.

He was taken to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries to his abdomen.

A scene was in place on Saturday at Minster Gardens while officers conducted forensic enquiries.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and wounding with intent to cause harm. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries.