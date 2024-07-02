Kearsley Road: Shots fired at Sheffield home being treated as 'targeted attack', police confirm
The incident took place at 1.10am on Monday (July 1) when two men reportedly approached a property on Kearsley Road, off London Road, Highfields.
One man then allegedly threw a brick while the other discharged a firearm at the property, damaging the front door.
No injuries were reported. Police were called to the scene at around 1.44am on July 1.
Superintendent Nicola Leach, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This incident will no doubt cause concern in the community and we will work hard to identify those responsible.
“I would urge anyone with information that could help us in our investigations to come forward and help us keep our communities safe.”
Police were also called out to a shooting on nearby Lancing Road in February this year, when shots were reportedly fired at a property on the street.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information on the Kearsley Road shooting is asked to please get in touch with South Yorkshire Police either online or by calling 101.
Quote incident number 60 of July 1, 2024 when you get in touch.