The owner of the viral TikTok shop Wakey Wines visited Sheffield today and required young fans to be in possession of the famous products he sells – including Prime drinks – in order to be in any videos with him.

Mohammed Azar Nazir, the owner of Wakefield Wines, made a public appearance at Parkhill Provisions (PH P ) today, where children, youths and parents had gathered to meet him. Mr Nazir arrived at the shop discreetly through the back entrance, 30 minutes after the advertised time, before coming to the front where he greeted excitable fans.

For the next half an hour, Mr Nazir posed for photos with fans, but required them to have some “product” – which was either his WFD Sweets for £20, or bottles of KSI’s Prime Hydration – if they wanted to feature in a video with him. Most visitors got some Prime, and those who took part in a video were instructed on what to say in the videos, including “What’s the best shop in Sheffield? PHP” and “bingo bingo gala bingo”.

Once the meet and greet was over, Star reporter, Harry Harrison, approached the TikTok famous shopkeeper from Wakefield for an interview. After asking what questions he would be asked– including what life was like after going viral, and about the prices he charges for Prime drinks – a representative of Mr Nazir quickly phoned someone referred to as the “main manager” and asked if an interview was okay.

Wakey Wines has denied an interview regarding fame and high prices with The Star during a public appearance in Parkhill. Photo: SWNS/Google

The Star was denied the interview and told to arrange a phone interview via email. When asked for an explanation, the representative said: “They just said no.”

Mr Nazir and Wakefield Wines have achieved internet stardom in recent months due to their TikTok videos, which show Mr Nazir selling bottles of Prime Hydration. In a recent video, a Sheffield woman bought 12 cans of the new Prime Energy Drink for £1,200.

Prime Hydration is a drinks brand founded by Youtube stars, KSI, from Watford, UK, and Logan Paul, from Ohio, USA. The pair have nearly 50million subscribers combined, creating masses of hype around the brand with their young audience. Mr Nazir claimed to be the only shop in the UK stocking the canned energy drink, which is currently only available in the USA, hence his £100 per can price tag.