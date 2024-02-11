Watch more of our videos on Shots!

When it comes to achievements, Sheffield takes some beating.

Whether it be sport, politics or the arts and entertainment, the list of greats to come out of the city is a long one.

From the giants of industry who did so much to develop steel, like the inventor of stainless steel, Harry Brearley, to Britain's first astronaut, Helen Sharman, the city has a fine roll of honour.

You can vote for who you think it the greatest Sheffielder

Now we are launching a poll to find who our readers believe to be the greatest ever Sheffielder.

You can only vote once per email address, and to vote, you will need to click on our link, here, to the poll.

We have provided 16 options, but you can also make your own other choice.

Ahead of the launch, we went out to ask the public on the city's streets for their views.

John Woodhouse, from Wharncliffe Side suggested Sean Bean.

Julian Dewhurst suggested England World Cup winning football goalkeeper Gordon Banks. He said: "Greatest goalkeeper ever."

Pete Burns, from Attercliffe Common, said: "To me, it's got to be Joe Cocker, simply because he was a fantastic talent, and a proper working class lad, which I think Sheffield's all about.

Ian Grocock, from Broomhill, suggested Helen Sharman, as the first Briton in space, pointing out she now has a building named after her.

Zoe Thompson, from Broomhill, said heptathlon star Jess Ennis. "I think for her roll in the Olympics and winning medals," she said.

Other suggestions in the list we have included include former England cricket captain Joe Root, author Margaret Drabble, former Home secretary David Blunkett former boxing world champions Naseem Hamed and Johnny Nelson.

Also on the list are prominent corn laws reformer Ebeneezer Elliot, who is marked by a statue in Weston Park, Monty Python comedian Michael Palin, and England Women's Euros winner Millie Bright.