The Star has taken 41 nostalgic black and white pictures from 1974 and transformed them into colour for the first time

It was 50 years ago that The Star took these 41 evocative pictures.

They hark back to Sheffield in the year 1974, a year which saw The Wombles come to town, at a time when the popular characters were all the rage, on the back of a television series and a string of pop chart hits!

The also bring back memories of long gone shops, like the MacMarket, great footballers of the time like Alan Woodwood at Sheffield United, and of the days when the iconic Sheffield Wednesday kop had no roof.

But back when we took them, half a century ago, the technology of the time meant that newspaper photography was done in black and white.

The reality, of course was very different, in the colourful world in which we lived.

As we move into 2024, we have taken these beautifully nostalgic pictures that we took all those years ago – and used the technology that is now available to transform them into colour for the first time.

So take a look at this wonderful world that many of us still remember, and look at the gallery of pictures below.

1 . In colour We have colourised these pictures from 1974 for the first time to show life in Sheffield as it was 50 years ago, in colour

2 . Brownies The Star's Gloops with brownies at St Augustin's Christmas fair November 23, 1974

3 . Playground Children at Broomhall playground May 1974.