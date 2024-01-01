UK Pride is the biggest celebration of LGBT solidarity in the UK - this is its first time being hosted in South Yorkshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK Pride will be hosted in the city of Doncaster for the first time in 2024, the local pride as revealed.

Doncaster Pride is in its 18th year and has been chosen as the home of the nationwide LGBTQ+ celebration in August. It is expected to bring 20,000 visitors to the special event site in Town Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenny Dewsnap, Chair of the Pride team said: "There are around 260 volunteer run pride events like Doncaster in the UK. Every year one is selected to host the national event. It is voted on by other pride organisers, so we feel honoured that our peers selected Doncaster for 2024.

"It’s not necessarily about it just being bigger, its about showcasing what we do in Doncaster year in, year out, but with an extra bit of glitter and sparkle!"

Doncaster Pride has gotten bigger and bigger each year. It quickly outgrew its original home in Doncaster Market Square, and more recently has moved on from grounds at Lakeside and Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

A new website for the event has confirmed Doncaster Pride 2024 will be taking place in the heart of Town Field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny continued: "One of our most ambitious plans will see the annual Parade featuring representation from every pride in the UK, including near neighbours like Harworth and Bircotes and Mexborough. Others will travel from up and down the UK to be with us for a celebration of the events we all deliver and a chance to acknowledge the work of the thousands of volunteers who do exactly what we do here in Doncaster.”

Doncaster Pride received £1,308.97.

On top of the UK Pride event coming to Doncaster, the announcements also include the city's first ever Youth Pride - a legacy project linked to UK Pride - and the launch of a YouTube channel which will capture the sights, sounds and flavour of the UK Pride Host City Year throughout 2024.

"It's not only great for Doncaster Pride and the LGBTQ+ community, but it’s also great for Doncaster," Jenny concluded, "The event will bring in masses of visitors to spend locally and to see our great city in a positive light.

"But 2024 is so much more than a day in August, there is a much bigger picture where we hope to use the host city title as a catalyst to a year of change, a year where we all consider the wider impacts of equality, diversity, and inclusion. After all equality isn’t just about the LGBTQ+ community – equality is equality for everyone, no matter what, and it’s that philosophy that sums up Doncaster Pride’s event in August – a place for everyone to just be who they are.