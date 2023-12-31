Whatever team you support, whatever music you love, there was something to everyone's tastes in Sheffield this year.

It has been a big year for Sheffield in sports and culture, with promotions and several rare homecoming gigs keeping the city in the spotlight.

With the New Year on the horizon and 2023 drawing to a close, what better time to look back on the events and achievements that have taken place in Sheffield this year?

In no particular order, here are some of the highlights of what Sheffield had to offer this year.

Were you lucky enough to be celebrating any of these incredible moments?

1 . 'Miracle of Hillsborough' After a 4-0 defeat in the first leg of their playoff semi-final against Peterborough, some thought all hope was lost. Incredibly, Sheffield Wednesday overturned the defeat, winning 5-1 at Hillsborough in the return leg, and ultimately prevailed on penalties, before beating Barnsley 1-0 for the Championship promotion. (Picture: Fans flood onto the pitch after the win. Natalie Oxley)

2 . On top of the world Tens of thousands of people descended upon Hillsborough Park in July for Tramlines Festival. The rain caused some serious trouble to the ground, and delayed the third day, but did not dampen spirits.

3 . Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League Sheffield United players celebrated after winning promotion to the Premier League during the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion, at Bramall Lane on April 26. (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)