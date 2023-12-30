City Council leader Tom Hunt explains why Sheffield is 'on the up' in 2024

He has inherited projects that should be a source of good news

Tom Hunt has a slogan he uses a lot - "Sheffield is on the up" - but is it true?

He became leader of Sheffield City Council seven months ago and launched his oft-repeated mantra soon after.

Today it features in interviews, press releases and has been adopted by Labour colleagues. There are subsets too, such as "Attercliffe is on the up".

City council leader Tom Hunt reflects on his seven months in office and looks forward to 2024.

In an end of year interview with The Star in his town hall office, he seeks to back up his claim.

"It’s been an extremely positive seven months. It’s a privilege to be leader of the city I love," he said.

Coun Hunt became leader after his predecessor Terry Fox was forced out by Labour high command over the street tree scandal.

He is dealing with the aftermath and has hosted several 'apology meetings,' with more to come. They are necessary to rebuild trust he says.

More happily, he has inherited some projects that are, and should be, a source of good news.

The Cambridge Street Collective food hall is set to open on April 1 in the Heart of the City II scheme

The council’s £480m Heart of the City II development of shops, flats, offices, event space and food hall is due to complete in 2024. JUst before Christmas, two new shops were announced, which are set to open in spring.

He can also look forward to the MOBO awards in February which will have a "really big impact" on young people and bring performers they admire to the city.

Next year will also see the start of work to turn the old castle site into a park, Urban Splash will start converting the John Lewis store into shops, offices and cafes, developer Citu will begin building the first of 1,000 low carbon homes at Attercliffe Waterside and the revamp of Fargate is set to conclude.

Meanwhile, the launch of the second phase of the Olympic Legacy Park will include a £22m child health technology centre and the unveiling of a masterplan by Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group for 1m sq ft of commercial space.

A revamp of Fargate is set to complete in 2024.

Politically, the council is all about collaboration these days after residents voted for a new set-up at the town hall. It has seen the tribalism of previous times significantly dialled down.

Coun Hunt said: "I want this council to continue to improve through good cross-party working. There’s always more to do, but relations are good, we all have the best interests of Sheffield at heart."

But politics will resume come the May elections.

He added: "Every party will be looking to win as many seats as possible."