An appeal has also been launched to cover the funeral costs for Lee Bowman, aged 44, after a body believed to be his was found in the Thurcroft area of Rotherham on Monday, January 3.

Mr Bowman’s older daughter Corrina Bowman, 21, said: “He was a proper family man. He was so family-orientated. He was a really devoted dad to us both.”

Mr Bowman, who also had a 16-year-old daughter, Jodi, lived in Ollerton, Nottinghamshire, but was last seen in Thurcroft, Rotherham, on October 31 last year.

Lee Bowman with his daughters Jodi, 16, and Corrina, 21. A body believed to be his was found in Thurcroft, Rotherham, where he was last seen on October 31, 2021

Corrina said that it is not yet known how her father died, and she hopes a post-mortem tomorrow will provide some answers.

Mr Bowman’s dad, Michael, said: “Lee was a lovely lad with a heart of gold, who idolised his kids.”

South Yorkshire Police announced yesterday that a body had been found in the search for Mr Bowman.

The force said his family had been informed and was being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers issued a renewed appeal days after Christmas, saying there had been no confirmed sightings and that Lee was a ‘family man’ and for him not to have made contact with his family for two months was ‘very worrying’.

Toni Louise Newcombe, who runs The Rope Project community interest company, has launched a fundraising appeal to help Mr Bowman’s family give him a fitting send-off.