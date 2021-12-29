Police concerned for missing South Yorkshire man last seen two months ago

Lee, 44, went missing on Sunday, October 31, from the Thurcroft area of Rotherham, and despite extensive enquiries, there have been no confirmed sightings of him, with officers now concerned that he may have come to some harm.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins tall, of a slim build, with short brown hair and has a number of tattoos. He was last known to be wearing blue jeans, a grey thick hoody top and white Lacoste trainers.

The 44-year-old also has links to Nottinghamshire (the Worksop, Ollerton, and Newark areas).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you seen missing Rotherham man, Lee?

Detective Sergeant Matt Barnes of South Yorkshire Police said: “Lee is a family man and for him to have not made contact with them for nearly two months is very worrying.

“They are concerned for his welfare as are we – and we are urgently appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen Lee or who has any information about him or his whereabouts to get in contact urgently.

“I would like to appeal to people to look at the photos we have of Lee to see if they recognise him. Likewise, if you could please check any outbuildings you may have to see if Lee could be present.”

Officers are keen to speak with people who may have seen him or have dashcam footage from the area.