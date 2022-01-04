Lee Bowman, 44, was last seen on October 31 after he went missing from the Thurcroft area.

South Yorkshire Police issued repeated public appeals to help find Lee after extensive enquiries for over two months.

A body has been found in the search for a Rotherham man, Lee, who has not been seen in two months.

Now, officers have confirmed a body of a man has been found in the Thurcroft area.