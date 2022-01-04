Missing man Rotherham: Body found in search for Lee Bowman

A body has been found in the search for a Rotherham man who has not been seen since October.

By Alastair Ulke
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 2:32 pm

Lee Bowman, 44, was last seen on October 31 after he went missing from the Thurcroft area.

South Yorkshire Police issued repeated public appeals to help find Lee after extensive enquiries for over two months.

Now, officers have confirmed a body of a man has been found in the Thurcroft area.

Lee’s family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

