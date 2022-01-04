Handsworth Road, Sheffield: Man taken to hospital after being hit by stolen car
A man has suffered a head injury after being hit by a stolen car in a Sheffield suburb on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said Handsworth Road is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision at 2pm on January 4.
It is reported that a Volkswagen Golf was stolen and was then in collision with a man.
A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “The Volkswagen's driver did not stop at the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital with a head injury.
“The road is likely to remain closed for some time as enquiries continue.”
A visit to the scene shows that a large section of the road, stretching from Handsworth Fish Bar to the post office, is still closed to traffic.
Motorists heading towards Woodhouse are now being diverted via Dodson Drive.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the man who was hit was a pedestrian and had been taken to Northern General Hospital for further treatment.