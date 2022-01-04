Police said Handsworth Road is currently closed to traffic due to a road traffic collision at 2pm on January 4.

It is reported that a Volkswagen Golf was stolen and was then in collision with a man.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police said: “The Volkswagen's driver did not stop at the scene and the injured man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

“The road is likely to remain closed for some time as enquiries continue.”

A visit to the scene shows that a large section of the road, stretching from Handsworth Fish Bar to the post office, is still closed to traffic.

Motorists heading towards Woodhouse are now being diverted via Dodson Drive.