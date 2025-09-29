Tributes have flooded in for a beloved dad-to-be who passed away after spending weeks battling for life following an incident in a Rotherham street.

Dad-to-be Ben Saxby, aged 21, was critically injured in an incident on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham, at around 10.15am on Monday, September 8.

And after keeping up a strong fight, his heartbroken partner, Taylor, announced on Saturday, September 27, that Ben had tragically passed away.

Tributes have flooded in for 21-year-old Ben Saxby after the news of his tragic passing. | Submitted

She had dedicated a Facebook page to posting updates on his recovery and had only recently found out that the couple were going to have a baby.

Ben learned the news the day before the incident in which he was critically injured.

Following his death, Taylor wrote: “We’ve both died today but only one heart stopped. Please wait for me my love, be patient. Every day is a countdown until we held each other again. I’ll be with you in every lifetime.”

Ben Saxby and his partner Taylor | Facebook

Now, tributes have poured in, as people remember Ben and his life.

Becca Newbury wrote: “Can't get that image of the little cute blond haired Ben at seven/eight years old running up and down field playing school matches with our Jack - then life took over not long after that and everyone moved away, but you have been in my thoughts every single day since this happened to you.

“Your poor family - still can't believe it, your back with your big brother James now. Rest in peace Ben.”

Susan Hunt commented: “So sorry to read this - it’s absolutely devastating. Thinking of all the family and friends - but especially Taylor, you are in my thoughts sweetheart - try to keep strong.”

Meanwhile, even people who never knew Ben shared their sadness with the family.

Michelle Clutterbuck wrote: “This is absolutely devastating. I don't know him but was so hoping he would pull through, I have no words except I'm so sorry this happened to you and to his girlfriend and family, I hope you get justice for Ben.

“Thinking of you all at this tragic loss. Rest in paradise”

“Don't know Ben but been following your story since day one and like everyone else was hoping you would pull through,” Laura Leeming added.

“Condolences to your family friends and partner and your unborn baby.”

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that as part of their investigations, five men have been charged and remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court next week.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this difficult time; they continue to be supported by officers, and we ask that their privacy is respected.”