The devasted partner of a beloved 21-year-old has announced his death, less than three weeks after an incident left him critically injured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dad-to-be Ben Saxby, aged 21, was critically injured in an incident on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham, at around 10.15am on Monday, September 8.

Ben Saxby's partner, Taylor, thanked the public for their support and said the 21-year-old is "fighting for his life" in hospital. | Submitted

Now his partner, Taylor, who had recently discovered the couple were going to have a baby, has announced the devastating news of his death on the social media page she set up to keep people updated about his condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said on Saturday evening: “ My beautiful Ben fell to sleep for the final time at 14.02pm this afternoon.

“Your beautiful eyes and bright smile will forever be with me. I promise I’ll devote my life to you and make you proud. Sleep tight daddy mummy will tell me all about u.”

South Yorkshire Police a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property in the residential street before a fight broke out among a group of people.

Ben was seriously injured.

Since then, a total of five people have been charged by South Yorkshire Police over the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In that time, his partner, Taylor, has announced she is pregnant, and that the couple only found out the night before the incident.

On the page she set up to publish updates on Ben’s condition, the police investigation and to encourage people with information to come forward, Taylor had told how she was not leaving Ben’s side during his time in hospital.

She had previously said: “Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support that we have all received.

“I am still struggling to reply to messages as am not leaving Ben’s side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org