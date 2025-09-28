Ben Saxby: Tragedy as partner announces death of dad-to-be, 21, critically injured in North Anston incident
Dad-to-be Ben Saxby, aged 21, was critically injured in an incident on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham, at around 10.15am on Monday, September 8.
Now his partner, Taylor, who had recently discovered the couple were going to have a baby, has announced the devastating news of his death on the social media page she set up to keep people updated about his condition.
She said on Saturday evening: “ My beautiful Ben fell to sleep for the final time at 14.02pm this afternoon.
“Your beautiful eyes and bright smile will forever be with me. I promise I’ll devote my life to you and make you proud. Sleep tight daddy mummy will tell me all about u.”
South Yorkshire Police a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property in the residential street before a fight broke out among a group of people.
Ben was seriously injured.
Since then, a total of five people have been charged by South Yorkshire Police over the incident.
In that time, his partner, Taylor, has announced she is pregnant, and that the couple only found out the night before the incident.
On the page she set up to publish updates on Ben’s condition, the police investigation and to encourage people with information to come forward, Taylor had told how she was not leaving Ben’s side during his time in hospital.
She had previously said: “Thank you so very much from the bottom of my heart for all the love and support that we have all received.
“I am still struggling to reply to messages as am not leaving Ben’s side.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org