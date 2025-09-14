Bradley Stevenson: Fifth man charged as Ben Saxby fights for life in hospital after North Anston incident
Bradley Stevenson, aged 30, of Shelley Drive, Rotherham, is charged with section 20 assault, violent disorder and dangerous driving over the incident on Monday morning in which Ben Saxby, 21, was critically injured.
It is reported a grey Audi A3 and a white Audi S3 collided with the gates to a property on Woodland Drive, North Anston, and a fight broke out at the scene.
Stevenson has also been charged with section 20 assault in connection to a separate incident from January 2025.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, September 15.
Four other men have been charged in connection with the incident.
- Dean Cruickshanks, 30, of Monksbridge Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder, possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place and dangerous driving.
- Stephen Heeley, 26, of Leicester Road, Dinnington, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a blade/ sharply pointed article in a public place.
- Liam Hancock, 33, of Caperns Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
- Michael Hall, 44, of Worksop Road, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder and possessing a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place.
All four men have been remanded into custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on October 8, 2025.
A 30-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders, have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Over the weekend, the partner of injured man, Ben Saxby, revealed she is pregnant.
Ben, who is said to have “always dreamed of becoming a daddy,” learned the happy news the day before he was critically injured.
Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Simon Cartwright, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: "I would like to express my thanks to you, our local communities.
“We have been provided with important information which has proved crucial and has helped in our investigation into ascertaining how a young man was left fighting for his life.
“Our thoughts remain with him and his loved ones.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 251 of September 8, 2025.
You can also contact the force online here: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org