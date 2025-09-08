Woodland Drive: Three "seriously injured" after cars crash into Rotherham property and brawl breaks out

By Sarah Marshall, Finn Smith
Published 8th Sep 2025, 13:21 BST
Three people have been rushed to hospital with “serious injuries” today, after two cars crashed into a property and a fight broke out at the scene.

The incident broke out in the North Anston area of Rotherham this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 10.16am today (Monday, September 8, 2025), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.

Three people have been seriously injured, and have been rushed to hospital for treatment | Finn Smith for National World

“It is reported that a grey Audi A3 and white Audi S3 collided with a property.

Police remain on the scene | Finn Smith for National World

“It is further reported that a group of people were fighting at the scene.

The scene on Woodland Drive, North Anston, following the incident this morning (Monday, September 8, 2025) | Finn Smith for National World

“Officers and the ambulance service attended and three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Police are investigating, following the incident on Woodland Drive, North Anston, Rotherham | Finn Smith for National World

Several police cars, vans and crime scene investigation vehicles remained on the scene just moments ago.

A police cordon also remains in place.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

