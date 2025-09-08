Three people have been rushed to hospital with “serious injuries” today, after two cars crashed into a property and a fight broke out at the scene.

The incident broke out in the North Anston area of Rotherham this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star: “At 10.16am today (Monday, September 8, 2025), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Woodland Drive, North Anston.

“It is reported that a grey Audi A3 and white Audi S3 collided with a property.

“It is further reported that a group of people were fighting at the scene.

“Officers and the ambulance service attended and three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Several police cars, vans and crime scene investigation vehicles remained on the scene just moments ago.

A police cordon also remains in place.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101.

Always call 999 in an emergency.