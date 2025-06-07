Veteran Sheffield Steelers' fans are mourning the death of a former NHL forward Scott Metcalfe, who has died at the age of 58.

'Metter' enjoyed an all-conquering season under coaching duo Mike Blaisdell and Rick Brebant in 2000-01.

Scott Metcalfe pictured in action for Sheffield Steelers | Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Playing alongside the likes of Dennis Vial, David Longstaff, Shayne McCosh, Jason Weaver, Steve Carpenter, Kayle Short and Kent Simpson, he and the squad swept all before them.

The Canadian centreman, who was never slow to drop the gloves, was an integral part of the side, playing 46 times in the regular season scoring eight goals and 14 assists.

The Grand Slammers won the Benson and Hedges Cup, the Challenge Cup, the league championship and the playoffs.

Sheffield mate Scott Allison posted: "Sad day. One of my all-time favourites to play with; he was an amazing team mate, friend.

Veteran Sheffield Steelers' fans are mourning the death of a former NHL forward Scott Metcalfe. Photo: National World | National World

"Always had your back. The Metter as he called himself would always battle with you and had your back when things got heated. But more so was a team mate that makes you smile, today. Thoughts are with his family"

Another Steelers winger Ivan Matulik added: "RIP Metter. You were a great teammate and roommate brother. Sincere condolences to family and friends in this difficult time."

A Steelers supporter added on a fans' forum: "Awful news. Great heartbeat type player. Was the first player to skate all the way round the boards tapping the glass at then end of the game to thank the fans. Loved his grit."

At the height of his career, Metcalfe played 19 times in the NHL, with Buffalo Sabres.

Before that, he was an alternate captain for Canada, at the 1987 World Junior Hockey Championships

The NHL Alumni Association said it was: "Deeply saddened to learn Scott Metcalfe has passed away. We send our heartfelt condolences to Scott’s family, friends, and former teammates during this incredibly difficult time."

The Buffalo Sabres Alumni Association said the skater had been "One of the most active alums and always the first to volunteer for community events."

Metcalfe was best known in the north American circuit for his nine seasons with Rochester Americans (1987-91 and 1993-98.)

The Americans said they "Mourn the loss of Amerks Hall of Famer and Calder Cup champion Scott Metcalfe."

“It’s a terribly sad day for the organization,” said former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Jody Gage.

“Scott had this larger-than-life personality about him, and it resonated with Amerks fans all over Rochester. It’s easy to see why he was such a fan favorite. He wore the red, white and blue proudly every night, was the ultimate competitor and a consummate professional who always put his teammates and the organization first.

"He did so much for the community, even well after his retirement, and to this day called Rochester his home. He was absolutely beloved in the locker room and will be truly missed.

"My heart goes out to his wife, Jane, and their children, Tanner, Quinn and Keegan, and all that knew him within the local hockey community during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The family man leaves behind his wife, Jane, sons Tanner and Keegan; and daughter Quinn.