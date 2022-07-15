Treeton Sheffield Hallam graduate travelling world by bike for 11 years tells of life on the road

Originally from Fir Vale, Tony, 38, a PlusNet worker from Treeton, near Sheffield, left the UK on his motorbike over a decade ago, aged 27.

The former Aston School pupil says: “I love the freedom of travelling with just a bike and a backpack. I can decide where I want to go and how long I want to stay. I have everything I need and only a few luxury items.”

Sheffield IT graduate Tony Gahegan has told how he has spend 11 years seeing the world on two wheels. He is pictured in Vietnam. PIcture: www.tgon.co.uk

He started by travelling Europe for six months, then around Africa for 18 months. After that, he sold the motorbike and flew to Australia.

While in Australia, Tony got sponsored by a bicycle company that provided a discount for him to travel in Asia.

He says: “There have been a lot of amazing experiences, both positive and negative. Some of my most memorable include riding my motorbike alongside zebras in Namibia, swimming with dolphins in South Africa, and diving with Manta Rays in Indonesia.

“Two of my most terrifying experiences must include running out of petrol in the Sahara desert, (Mauritania) and driving through the Namib desert with a broken rib and hand.

“They are all different but all pretty amazing experiences.”

He decided to take to travelling when his Hallam University degree required him to find some work for the third year of his course.

He said: “I went to Zanzibar in Tanzania and worked in a secondary school. I fixed their computers and created an IT syllabus for the kids to learn IT at school.”

Tony went on to work as an Academic and General Manager of a group of international schools and worked in IT for the Australian government.

Despite the mobility, he says travelling on two wheels isn’t always practical.

He said: “There are times when it’s not so convenient though. For example, in the cold and the rain, I miss out on the comforts of home.

“I need to make sure I keep my things secure when I go anywhere, like going into a supermarket or going hiking without my bike, as there’s nowhere to hide my valuables.”

Since Australia, Tony spent eight years travelling and working in Southeast Asia.

That included being stuck in Vietnam during the COVID pandemic.

He says: “It was difficult at times going through the lockdowns. All I fantasised about was being out on the road again.”

He says how as the restrictions started to ease, his plans to continue would take him to South America.