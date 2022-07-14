Indie Go bar Sheffield: First look inside venue taking over former Devonshire Cat building

Two years after the Devonshire Cat closed, a new bar and music venue has taken over the building.

By David Kessen
Friday, 15th July 2022, 12:01 am

Due to open this weekend, and before Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, the Indie Go bar will be a venue for bands to play, as well as a bar, selling beers including locally brewed ales.

The Star had a preview of the inside of the building on Eldon Street – and this gallery of pictures show what customers can expect when they visit the new bar for the first time.

INDIE GO: Former Sheffield Devonshire Cat pub to re-open as Indie Go live music bar

PUBS: The Ball, Crookes, set to re-open next week after £500,000 revamp

DEVONSHIRE CAT: Devonshire Cat pub to reopen despite concerns about students singing ‘raucously and badly’

1. Indie Go1.jpg

The frontage of the new Indie Go bar Sheffield, on Eldon Street, formerly home to the Devonshire Cat

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

2. Main entrance

The main entrance of the new Indie Go bar Sheffield, on Eldon Street, formerly home to the Devonshire Cat

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

3. Framed pictures

Artist Paul Staveley, include the new Indie Go bar Sheffield, on Eldon Street, formerly home to the Devonshire Cat

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales

4. Arctic Monkeys

Artist Paul Staveley, in front of some of his work inside the new Indie Go bar Sheffield, on Eldon Street, formerly home to the Devonshire Cat

Photo: David Kessen

Photo Sales
Sheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2