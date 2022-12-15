Politicians have hit out at the plans which come during the cost-of-living crisis.

Two major South Yorkshire transport operators have planned to increase fares effective from January 2. TravelMaster will increase tickets by 10 per cent while Sheffield’s Supertram will increase some tickets by eight per cent.

The plan comes as more and more people are relying on public transport this winter due to the cost-of-living crisis which has seen fuel and energy prices rise significantly.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard expressed his disappointment over the plans: “Across our region this winter, all too many people are worrying about the cost-of-living crisis. At the same time we’re trying to cut congestion and air pollution. That’s why this decision is both short sighted and hugely disappointing. It flies in the face of everything we are collectively trying to achieve; a public transport system that our communities can have faith in.

Transport price hike

“I understand every business has to balance its books. But if these companies do want to get people back on public transport we need affordable, simpler fares. Plans to hike bus fares by nearly 10 per cent, at a time when public transport reliability is still so poor, and when bus companies just cut 15 per cent of the network, are simply not good enough.

“This is yet more evidence that our public transport system is broken, and we need to see transformational change here in South Yorkshire. That’s exactly what I intend to deliver.”

In October, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) created a £12.3m transport rescue package after many providers threatened to cut services due to unstable government transport funding.

In November, the Mayor’s fare cap was introduced, which capped all single journeys at £2.

