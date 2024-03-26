Tragedy as man dies walking with family at Peak District beauty spot, popular among Sheffield walkers
A man has tragically died after collapsing while walking with his family at a popular Peak District beauty spot.
Emergency services were called out to Mam Tor, near Castleton, after a man was taken ill on Sunday morning.
The Derbyshire, Rutland and Leicestershire air ambulance was sent to the scene along with Edale Mountain Rescue, after being called for help by East Midlands Ambulance at 9.34am. The teams found members of the public already trying to save the man's life.
Edale Mountain said in a statement: "A gentleman out walking with his family had gone into cardiac arrest near to the summit of Mam Tor. As well as a land ambulance, Helimed 54 the Derbyshire, Rutland and Leicestershire air ambulance was also tasked to attend.
"Members of the public were giving CPR and as Helimed managed to land nearby, they took over the resuscitation efforts."
The mountain rescue team arrived with equipment to provide shelter and to help with a swift evacuation if necessary.
The statement added: "Unfortunately, despite all the best efforts of members of the public, the team and the statutory services, the gentleman did not make it and was pronounced deceased by a Helimed doctor.
"Our thoughts go out to the gentleman's family and friends on this very sad day for all involved. Thank you to the members of the public that did their best for the gentleman." Mam Tor, meaning ‘Mother Hill’, is a 517m high hill near Castleton, which has been described as one of the most famous walks in the Peak District.
