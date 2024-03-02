News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Emergency services called after paraglider crashes in Peak District near Sheffield

Ambulance and mountain rescue team dispatched after paraglider crash near Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 19:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Emergency services were called out to Peak District near Sheffield after a paraglider crashed at a remote beauty spot.

An emergency call was sent to Derbyshire Police, with a team then dispatched to the scene from Edale Mountain rescue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The included flyer was given pain relief from the maintain rescue team, before they started the task of taking him to an ambulance

Edale Mountain Rescue team take the casualty to the ambulance. Picture: Edale Mountain RescueEdale Mountain Rescue team take the casualty to the ambulance. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue
Edale Mountain Rescue team take the casualty to the ambulance. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement: "We were called by Derbyshire Police to attend to reports of a crashed paraglider towards Cowper Stone end of Stanage.

"An informant had witnessed the pilot take a hard landing; suffering lower leg injuries.

"The first team members quickly located the casualty who wasn’t too far from the road and provided pain relief before packaging them on a MR stretcher and bringing them down to a waiting East Midlands ambulance."

They said the crash had happened on Saturday February 26, at 4.30pm

You can donate to Edale Mountain Rescue, which is run as a charity, by logging onto www.justgiving.com/edalemrt.

Related topics:Emergency servicesPeak DistrictSheffieldRescue team