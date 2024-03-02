Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called out to Peak District near Sheffield after a paraglider crashed at a remote beauty spot.

An emergency call was sent to Derbyshire Police, with a team then dispatched to the scene from Edale Mountain rescue.

Edale Mountain Rescue team take the casualty to the ambulance. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue

Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement: "We were called by Derbyshire Police to attend to reports of a crashed paraglider towards Cowper Stone end of Stanage.

"An informant had witnessed the pilot take a hard landing; suffering lower leg injuries.

"The first team members quickly located the casualty who wasn’t too far from the road and provided pain relief before packaging them on a MR stretcher and bringing them down to a waiting East Midlands ambulance."

They said the crash had happened on Saturday February 26, at 4.30pm