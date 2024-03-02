Emergency services called after paraglider crashes in Peak District near Sheffield
Emergency services were called out to Peak District near Sheffield after a paraglider crashed at a remote beauty spot.
An emergency call was sent to Derbyshire Police, with a team then dispatched to the scene from Edale Mountain rescue.
The included flyer was given pain relief from the maintain rescue team, before they started the task of taking him to an ambulance
Edale Mountain Rescue said in a statement: "We were called by Derbyshire Police to attend to reports of a crashed paraglider towards Cowper Stone end of Stanage.
"An informant had witnessed the pilot take a hard landing; suffering lower leg injuries.
"The first team members quickly located the casualty who wasn’t too far from the road and provided pain relief before packaging them on a MR stretcher and bringing them down to a waiting East Midlands ambulance."
They said the crash had happened on Saturday February 26, at 4.30pm