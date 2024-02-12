News you can trust since 1887
Yorkshire Air Ambulance Sheffield: Stricken patient flown to hospital after plunge from Peak District rocks

Patient airlifted to Northern General Hospital after stricken patient found at Peak District beauty spot
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 12th Feb 2024, 09:27 GMT
A stricken patient has been taken to the Northern General Hospital by air ambulance after plunging from rocks in the Peak District

The helicopter was sent to the scene along with members of the Edale Mountain Rescue team on Saturday afternoon after concerns were raised after a plunge from rocks, just after 12 noon.

The Mountain rescue team said in a statement describing the incident: "We were called directly by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a walker who had taken a potentially sizeable fall from the rocks at the southern end of Higgar Tor.

Mountain rescue teams on the scene, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance visible in the background. Picture: Edale Mountain RescueMountain rescue teams on the scene, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance visible in the background. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue
Mountain rescue teams on the scene, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance visible in the background. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue

"Although the fall wasn’t witnessed a passing mountain leader was able to provide initial first aid as the incident was passed through to us. Due to the potential for serious injuries Helimed 98 (Yorkshire Air Ambulance) was also dispatched and arrived at roughly the same time as the first team members. 

"The casualty was treated for their injuries before being stretchered to the Helicopter for a flight to Northern General Hospital; accompanied by one of our team doctors."

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) is a registered charity providing a search and rescue service for the moorland and upland areas of the Peak District National Park.

It is staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers and is self funding.

You can donate to the charity which runs it by logging onto www.justgiving.com/edalemrt.

