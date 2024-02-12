Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stricken patient has been taken to the Northern General Hospital by air ambulance after plunging from rocks in the Peak District

The helicopter was sent to the scene along with members of the Edale Mountain Rescue team on Saturday afternoon after concerns were raised after a plunge from rocks, just after 12 noon.

The Mountain rescue team said in a statement describing the incident: "We were called directly by Yorkshire Ambulance Service to reports of a walker who had taken a potentially sizeable fall from the rocks at the southern end of Higgar Tor.

Mountain rescue teams on the scene, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance visible in the background. Picture: Edale Mountain Rescue

"Although the fall wasn’t witnessed a passing mountain leader was able to provide initial first aid as the incident was passed through to us. Due to the potential for serious injuries Helimed 98 (Yorkshire Air Ambulance) was also dispatched and arrived at roughly the same time as the first team members.

"The casualty was treated for their injuries before being stretchered to the Helicopter for a flight to Northern General Hospital; accompanied by one of our team doctors."

The Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) is a registered charity providing a search and rescue service for the moorland and upland areas of the Peak District National Park.

It is staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers and is self funding.