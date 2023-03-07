Sheffield is renowned for attracting big bands and artists and this year is no exception – with a series of huge gigs planned in the Steel City.

Some of the biggest names this year include Sheffield’s own Arctic Monkeys and Pulp, plus Sam Smith, Leona Lewis and JLS.

Here is a round up of when are where you can see them:

Sam Smith

A number of huge names, including the Arctic Monkeys, Pulp and Sam Smith are performing in Sheffield this year

Sam Smith will be performing in Sheffield at the Utilita Arena on 12 April as part of their UK and Europe headline tour. Their performance comes after their fourth studio album, Gloria, which includes the hit song Unholy, featuring Kim Petras. The song has already had over 900 millions streams on Spotify.

Arctic Monkeys

Arguably the most anticipated and sought after music performance to come to Sheffield this year, the Arctic Monkeys will perform at Hillsborough Park on June 9 and 10 on what is set up to be an unforgettable night as the Sheffield-born band returns home.

Pulp

On July 14 and 15, Pulp are also due to be coming home to the Steel City and performing at the Utilita Arena. The band made in Sheffield performed an emotional farewell gig in December 2012 but are back this summer, with special guest Richard Hawley. Bassist Steve Mackey recently passed away, devastating the band and its followers.

Tramlines

The well known festival in Sheffield returns once more to Hillsborough Park over the July 21-23 weekend. Well known acts will perform across five stages. The headline acts include Richard Ashcroft, The Courteeners, and Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbot. Kaiser Chiefs, Blossoms, Kate Nash, The Enemy, DMA’s and Sea Girls are also due to perform.

Rock N Roll Circus

Making its debut this year, the Rock N Roll Circus will take place over three days between September 1-3. On the Friday, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will take to the stage and supporting the former Oasis member will be Happy Mondays, The Cribs, The Joy Formidable and Somebody’s Child.

The new three day extravaganza coming to Sheffield will also have aerialists, stilt walkers, fortune tellers and much more as they perform under a Big Top.

Louis Tomlinson

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson, from Doncaster, will take to the Utilita Arena on November 10. This performance in Sheffield will be the opening night for the UK leg of his Faith In The Future world tour.

JLS

JLS reunited in 2021 for their comeback tour, which saw tickets become gold dust and after such a positive response, they are back with another tour of the UK and Ireland with Everybody say JLS: The Hits Tour. The quartet will perform at the Utilita Arena on November 11.

Leona Lewis

