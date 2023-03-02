Steve Mackey, the renowned bass player for the Sheffield-born band Pulp, has sadly died this morning aged 56, the band confirm.

Tributes have flooded in from the world of music and beyond after the legendary musicians death was announced today. Pulp revealed the sad news on social media along with a message to their “beloved friend”.

Paul Arthurs, a guitarist and one of the founding members of Oasis, replied to the announcement on twitter with: “So sorry, sending love to all.” The Rotherham indie-rock band, The Reytons, also responded, posting a singular red heart emoji.

Another Sheffield band, Reverend & The Makers, paid tribute to Steve by saying: “This is devastating. Was a lovely fella too Steve.” Comedian Mark Watson said Steve was the “cornerstone of a very, very special band”.

Jarvis Cocker and Steve Mackey of Pulp outside Magna in Rotherham in 2002

The popular Sheffield amateur photographer, The Steel City Snapper, shared a lengthy, moving tribute to the music legend. They said: “Devastating news that Pulp bassist and Sheffield Legend Steve Mackey passed away this morning at the ridiculously young age of 56, he’ll be greatly missed.

"The best gig I’ve ever been to was Pulp’s homecoming gig at Sheffield Arena in 2012 and Steve Mackey was a big part of that. Steve joined Pulp in 1989 and the music they made together has soundtracked the last 30 years of my life.