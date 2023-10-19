Marie Twigg was worried she wouldn't be able to reach Tinsley Park Cemetery with her late father during the funeral procession last week.

Tinsley Park Cemetery is regularly blocked off with access inhibited by taxis and vehicles from other businesses, a frustrated Sheffield woman has told The Star.

Marie Twigg is demanding action from Sheffield City Council to stop businesses treating Barleywood Road in Tinsley as a car park, after she was left worrying she wouldn't reunite her parents during her father's funeral procession.

An emotional Marie told The Star: "When we turned the corner the first thing that was on my mind is 'Dad, I won't get you in'. I'm looking out the window and I'm seeing all this s*** and this is their final resting place."

Marie's family has a very strong connection to the cemetery - it is where her mother, grandparents and now her father were laid to rest. Following her mother's death in 2021, Marie, her father and their family volunteered a lot of time maintaining the cemetery and the surrounding roads and noticed the sheer amount of vehicles parking around the entrance.

"Go to City Road and both entrances are clear," she said. "Go to any other cemetery in Sheffield and it doesn't look like this.

"It doesn't matter if there is one service a year, it shouldn't look like this."

Marie Twigg told The Star how she feared she wouldn't be able to get her father, Bert (pictured), in to Tinsley Park Cemetery during his funeral last week.

Marie has accused Sheffield City Council of not acting to safeguard the families who visit the cemetery. When they arrived on Barleywood Road during her father's funeral last Tuesday (October 10), she said the first thing she saw was a "big" car transporter, making her doubt they'd be able to get the procession down the road at all.

Marie's father did eventually reach the cemetery and was reunited with her mother, who Marie said he "never got over". But she is adamant more needs to be done to prevent the situation getting worse.

She said: "It is a public road. They are not enforcing the rules. If I did it, I would get a fine so why are the council letting these businesses get away with it.

Marie Twigg has slammed Sheffield City Council for not taking action to ensure the entrance to Tinsley Park Cemetery is looked after. (Photos courtesy of Marie Twigg)

"I know the businesses need to earn a living like we all do, but if the premises are too small, move to a bigger premises."

The Star put Marie's experiences and concerns to the council and asked what would be done to stop this happening.

In response, Councillor Joe Otten, chair of Waste and Street Scene Policy Committee, said: "We are sorry that a member of public attending a funeral was caused distress by vehicles blocking the street outside the cemetery. As a result, we are taking further action to make sure any local businesses do not block the highway like this again. It is totally unacceptable.

"At funeral times our staff ask people to park elsewhere if they are causing an obstruction, but the issue of vehicles blocking the highway outside the cemetery on a permanent basis is a serious one which we are acting on urgently."