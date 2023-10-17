The Met Office has warned of possible flooding and disruption, issuing a yellow weather warning for Sheffield

Sheffield has been handed a weather warning, with fears of flooding towards the end of this week.

The city is under a yellow warning of rain from tomorrow until Saturday, with the Met Office warning of possible flooding in areas as Storm Babet ravages the country.

Experts say there is a small chance of flooding, disruption to public transport, power cuts, or small communities getting cut off by flooded roads.

Pedestrians walk through heavy rain near Barker's Pool, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

The forecast warns: "Storm Babet will bring a period of very wet weather to parts of eastern England, southern Scotland and the Pennines later this week.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."

The period covered by the warning starts tomorrow evening, with light rain forecast from 6pm tomorrow, turning heavy by 8pm. and continuing until 1am on Thursday. There is a dry spell from 4am until 1pm on Thursday afternoon, when heavy rain is expected to resume until 7pm. Light rain will continue during Saturday morning.

For the longer range forecast, looking ahead to October 30, the Met Office says this weekend is likely to remain generally unsettled with further rain, perhaps heavy at times, possibly becoming more confined to some western and southern areas of the country, as conditions turn brighter and more showery from the northeast.