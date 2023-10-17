A cafe bar on Sheffield’s upmarket Ecclesall Road will be allowed to open until 12.30am at weekends after a new drinks licence was granted.

The Vibe Lounge at 645-647 Ecclesall Road has been operating on temporary licences since the summer, with no issues reported, Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee heard yesterday (October 16).

The landlord for the building, Mark Platts, told the committee that another cafe bar, Hopper’s, ran in the venue but went into liquidation. The application to transfer the licence over automatically to the new operator he brought in was not made in time because of an administrative error, so a new application was submitted.

Opening hours would remain the same as with the previous operator. Mr Platts said that an application had previously been made to amend the weekend opening from 2am to 12.30am, as more appropriate for the venue.

Vibe Lounge on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield has been granted a drinks licence. Picture: David Walsh

Mr Platts said he was supporting the applicant, Nooraddin Ghavaland, and his business partner because they have a lot of potential. He said: “It is a new applicant, a new business, they have put a lot of effort, a lot of energy into this and it’d be a bit sad if they couldn’t carry on where we left off as our latest tenants.”

The venue was described in the application as a “family-friendly food lounge and bar” aimed at serving a local demographic. Committee members heard that the venue has room for 20 people seated in the downstairs cafe bar and 25 on an outside terrace which has a curfew in place.

Mr Platts said: “The days of traditional pubs are very different now. It’s a bit more cosmopolitan, a bit more European.”

Nouraddin Ghalavand of Vibe Lounge cafe bar on Ecclesall Road and building landlord Mark Platts at a Sheffield City Council licensing sub-committee meeting that granted a licence to the new venue. Picture: Sheffield Council webcast

The objectors said in written submissions that they were concerned about a late-night licence because of the potential for creating disturbance, noise, anti-social behaviour and littering. They did not appear in person at the meeting.

Licensing officer Shimla Finch said attempts have been made by the officers to resolve the issues with the objectors but they remain unresolved.

A Google Maps image of Hopper's cafe bar on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield which has now been taken over by Vibe Lounge. The new venue was granted a drinks licence by Sheffield City Council's licensing sub-committee

The sub-committee granted the licence subject to conditions that have been set out.

Chair Coun David Barker said: “It seemed a well-run premises that doesn’t cause problems in the area.