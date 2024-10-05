Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People in Sheffield have penned an open letter and began petitioning following the shock dismissal of a long-serving and “caring” religious leader.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imam Zafarullah Khan had spent the last 18 years teaching young people at the Hanfia Masjid on Sheffield Road in Tinsley, Sheffield, before his recent dismissal from the role.

Members of the local community have told The Star they were stunned by the decision, which they claim has come with no explanation, and have started campaigning for his return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents in Tinsley have shared their shock over the dismissal of Shaykh Zafarullah Khan from the Hanfia Masjid on Sheffield Road. | Google

In an open letter seen by The Star, community members said: “We have lost a valuable asset of the community. [Imam Zafarullah] was one of the first English speaking imams who came to Sheffield.

“He took over in Tinsley when the community was going through difficult times. The youngsters were not engaging with mosque and anti-social behaviour was on the rise. Imam SB was crucial in engaging with the youngsters as he spoke English and understood the modern way of the world.

“He was able to connect with the youngsters and elders . He was one of the first imams to deliver sermons in English and attract youngsters to the mosque. He also played a vital role in working with local schools and community groups. He established strong links with these organisations.

“He has the ability to connect with people from different backgrounds, beliefs and faiths. He made the mosque an attractive place where youngsters felt comfortable and gain knowledge. He set up teaching programmes that fitted in to the modern world. Such imams are difficult to find and almost impossible to replace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local people feel worried as to the future of their kids. Sadness as they have lost a very dear and caring person who served their community.”

The letter finished by adding there was “anger” within the community over the Imam being removed “so suddenly”.

Residents have told The Star how they have tried repeatedly to ascertain from the committee managing the mosque why Imam Zafarullah was removed from his post, but to no avail.

Questions have also been raised on why there was no consultation on the dismissal within the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star put residents concerns to the management of the mosque and asked why the Imam was dismissed.

The management team responded: “The management committee of Tinsley Hanfia Masjid decided not to renew Imam Shaykh Zafrulla’s contract and are in active discussions to come to a resolution.

“The committee are empowered to make decisions regarding personnel and have taken on board feedback, from the community. No further comment will be made at this stage so as to not to prejudice ongoing discussions."