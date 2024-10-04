Fearless police dog assists arrests after spate of burglaries in South Yorkshire
On Tuesday, October 1, road policing officers at South Yorkshire Police sighted a black MG ZS that was reported to have been stolen and was believed to have been used by burglars in the commital of offences across South Yorkshire.
By following the car at a distance, with the help of the National Police Air Service (NPAS), officers were in place to use their ‘stop stick ‘on Highgate, in Dearne, to deflate the vehicle’s tyres and bring the car to a halt.
The driver failed to stop and continued their attempts to evade police, eventually coming to a stop a short distance later.
Three men fled from the car into nearby fields at Broomhill Recreation Ground.
Teamwork between NPAS and Police Dog Chases’ handler led the clever dog to their location.
Two men, aged 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.
A second 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with intent to supply Class A.
All three have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.