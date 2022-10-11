Troy Hawke is a stand-up comedian who has become a growing hit on TikTok and Instagram over recent months.

Some of his most well-known work has seen him collaborate with the Manchester City squad as well as United Kingdom Eurovision entry, Sam Ryder.

TikTok star Troy Hawke (right) with fans (left to right) Adham el Toukhy and Alfie Henry at a student night held at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield (Photo: SWNS)

Dressed in his iconic purple attire, he performed his popular routine of dishing out amusing one-liners to students, as they made their way into the shopping centre.

Mr Hawke said: “I had a wonderful time at the Meadowhall student night where they’d somehow managed to transform a shopping centre into a student funfair, but also keep it a recognisable shopping centre. Every student I met without exception was delightful and hard reinforced the ‘friendly Northerner’ trope.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of students queued to get a selfie with Mr Hawke and he posted the highlights of his trip to the shopping centre on his Instagram.

Sheffield students could take part in games and giveaways with prizes at the event, including £200 which was up for grabs. There was a giant ball pit where students raced to search for golden balls with the chance to win a £100 Meadowhall gift card, and students enjoyed offers of up to 30 per cent off brands such as JD Sports, Levi’s and Flannels.

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic to welcome so many of Sheffield’s students to experience everything the centre has to offer and take advantage of some exclusive discounts and deals. The event was such a success, and we hope to welcome back all of those who visited soon.”

Mr Hawke told one student: “That’s the best mullet I have seen for a while, you’re pulling it off with panache.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has accumulated over 500,000 followers on TikTok, over 100,000 on Instagram and performed at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

In reaction to the video on twitter, one person said: “Sheffield people are great, as are you sir.”