Some people love the mega mall, which has been going strong since 1990, and the fact there is so much under one roof, from shops and places to eat to entertainment.

But others dread nothing more than a trip to a place critics have unkindly dubbed ‘Meadowhell’, hating the crowds and blaming it – rightly or wrongly – for the demise of Sheffield city centre.

People have their say on Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre and whether they love it or hate it

We asked people in Sheffield city centre what they think of Meadowhall.

Yvonne Kill, a 59-year-old civil servant, from Millhouses, said: “I don’t love it and I don’t hate it. When it first opened it was fine, it was lovely, but then it went into a decline and a lot of the shops closed. Since the floods I think it went downhill. I don’t visit Meadowhall as often as I would like to.”

Ann, from Handsworth, said: “I don’t hate it but I don’t like it because it’s not easy to get to. I don’t drive and it’s a long way from the bus station to get into the actual place, and it’s too big for me to walk round because I’m not very good on my feet.”

Alison Booker, 50, from Norfolk Park, said: “I love it down there. I’m down there a lot. It’s somewhere that’s warm and there are a lot of nice shops in there.”

Asked whether he loves or hates Meadowhall, Steven Moore, a 22-year-old student, from Rotherham, replied: “A bit of both really. I love it because it’s got a wide range of shops but it can be a bit crowded sometimes. It would be nice if there was an outdoor area as well.”

Andrew Hudson said: “I do like Meadowhall. It’s where I do all my primary shopping. I think it’s because It’s indoors. If the weather’s not too good and it’s raining or cold, it’s just easy for that.

"And also just the range and variety of shops there. More or less I can do all my shopping in one go at Meadowhall because of the variety."