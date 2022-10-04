Jollibee chose Meadowhall as its first ever shopping centre location and it will the chain’s 12th in total nationwide.

The new Jollibee store is situated in the Lower Oasis Dining Quarter of Meadowhall and open seven days a week, from 10am to 10pm.

Its bosses said it is the perfect location for hungry shoppers to grab a bite of food from the internationally loved restaurant.

Jollibee is famous for Chickenjoy, which Eater Magazine recently hailed as America’s Best Chain Fried Chicken; its Spicy Chicken Sandwich as well as Peach Mango Pie, Jollibee’s bestselling dessert which was recently added to the UK menu and sold out after just three weeks.

All the meat served will be halal.

Rodel Alcantara, Business Head of Jollibee Europe, said: “The people of Sheffield have been waiting for a local Jollibee restaurant for a couple of years now and we are excited to finally deliver!

“The Meadowhall Jollibee is our first shopping centre location in the UK and we look forward to opening many more. This is another step in our expansion plans as we aim to bring Jollibee to every major city in the UK by 2025.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “Knowing how popular Jollibee is with fans around the world, it’s great that it has chosen to open its doors at Meadowhall, bringing its famous fried chicken and unique twists on traditional comfort food to the people of Sheffield.”

“It will be a great addition to the growing range of restaurants and cafes we already have here at the centre, and we have no doubt that the varied menu offering will prove a huge hit with our visitors,” he added.

The restaurant has started trading but officially opens on Friday.

Jollibee was founded in 1978 by Tony Tan Caktiong and his family.