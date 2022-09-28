A gold throne, previously owned and used by Peter Stringfellow, has sold for around double what it was expected to fetch at auction.

Peter Stringfellow, who was known as the “King of Clubs” and born in Sheffield, was regarded as one of Britain’s most famous nightclub owners, and sat on the velvet-lined throne whilst at his clubs in London.

Peter Stringfellow (R) and his throne (L). The wear, top right, was caused by people holding on to the chair as they leaned over to talk to Peter.

The throne sold at auction for £3,600, despite only being expected to fetch between £1,500 and £2,000 before bidding commenced.

The ornate chair once seated the King of Clubs and his VIP guests at his famous London nightclubs for around 15 years.

The lion on Peter Stringfellow's throne shows damage from where he used to tap his ring.

Its first location was Angels Club in Soho but it later enhanced the atmosphere at the iconic Stringfellow’s in Covent Garden.

The throne had dent marks in it from Stringfellow’s iconic rings.