Glossop Road Sheffield: Road closed due to collision between bus and pedestrian near Hallamshire Hospital

A major road in Sheffield was closed following a collision between a bus and a pedestrian today.

By Harry Harrison
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 3:45 pm

Glossop Road was shut following the crash this morning, Tuesday, September 27, shortly before midday, outside the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

Buses were diverted away from the area, while emergency services responded to the incident.

The crash happened on Glossop Road, close to Sheffield's Royal Hallamshire Hospital. File picture by Scott Merrylees

It is reported there were no major injuries involved, with police officers who attended being happy to leave the victim in the care of medical crews.

Glossop Road has since been reopened.