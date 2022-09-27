The Steel City was in the running to host the event at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in May in place of Ukraine.

But, sadly, a statement by the contest’s official Twitter account this afternoon has dashed Sheffield’s hopes.

"And then there were two…,” read the tweet.

Sheffield has missed out on its chance to hose the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 after the shortlist was narrowed down to Liverpool or Glasgow. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

“We can now reveal that #Eurovision 2023 will be hosted in either Glasgow or Liverpool.”

The nation has today (September 27) been poised to learn which city would be left in the running after BBC Breakfast reporter hinted this morning that a update was to come.

The other cities knocked out the competition include Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle.

All signs were that Sheffield had a shot at it after the Steel City successfully hosted the Lionesses for the Women’s Euros Semi-Final against Sweden in July.

The only minimum requirement to enter the race was a 10,000 capacity stadium to throw the party.

Now, either Liverpool or Glasgow will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest next year, with a final decision to come next month.

The UK was given the chance to host the event for the ninth time – more than any other country – after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

Ukraine – who won Eurovision 2022 – invited the UK to host the event when the European Broadcasting Union decided the contest could not safely be held in the country following the Russian invasion.