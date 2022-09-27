Eurovision 2023: Sheffield will not host song contest as shortlist narrowed down to Liverpool or Glasgow
Sheffield has missed out on its chance to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.
The Steel City was in the running to host the event at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in May in place of Ukraine.
But, sadly, a statement by the contest’s official Twitter account this afternoon has dashed Sheffield’s hopes.
"And then there were two…,” read the tweet.
The nation has today (September 27) been poised to learn which city would be left in the running after BBC Breakfast reporter hinted this morning that a update was to come.
The other cities knocked out the competition include Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle.
All signs were that Sheffield had a shot at it after the Steel City successfully hosted the Lionesses for the Women’s Euros Semi-Final against Sweden in July.
The only minimum requirement to enter the race was a 10,000 capacity stadium to throw the party.
Now, either Liverpool or Glasgow will host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest next year, with a final decision to come next month.
The UK was given the chance to host the event for the ninth time – more than any other country – after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.
Ukraine – who won Eurovision 2022 – invited the UK to host the event when the European Broadcasting Union decided the contest could not safely be held in the country following the Russian invasion.
Sheffield City Council and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard are expected to release statements on the decision soon.