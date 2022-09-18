Throne used by Sheffield's 'King of Clubs' Peter Stringfellow being sold by son and expected to fetch thousands

The ornate chair once seated the King of Clubs and his VIP guests at his famous London nightclubs for around 15 years.

Its first location was Angels Club in Soho but it later enhanced the atmosphere at the iconic Stringfellow’s in Covent Garden.

The striking throne, covered in black velvet and painted gold, also comes complete with dent marks left by the the nightclub legend's signature rings.

The Playboy businessman, who once bragged he had bedded more than 2,000 'beautiful' women, died of lung cancer, aged 77, in 2018.

Now his son, Scott Stringfellow is giving people the chance to own a piece of nightclub history by offering it for sale via Hanson's Auctioneers.

The throne is expected to fetch £1,500-£2,000 and will be sold alongside a leopard-print tub chair, estimate £200-300 – the last one from Angels Club.

Scott, 56, from Buckinghamshire, said he is reluctantly parting with the items to make space as he plans to marry his fiancée and move house.

Scott, a track specialist racing driving instructor and safety car driver for the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC), said: “Dad always sat in this chair, his throne.

"In fact, over the years the chair, which was sprayed gold, developed some tell-tale signs of his use.

"The ornate arms are decorated with lions’ heads but on the right arm the nose of the lion is worn and damaged. That’s where dad used to tap his ring.

“Later on, after he remarried for the third time, his left-hand ring finger also began to make its mark on the chair.

"Dad actually had two thrones but the one set for auction is the one he used regularly.

"He had both thrones recovered in black velvet when he changed the décor of Stringfellow’s restaurant to plush black furnishings.

“His favoured throne has differences to its twin. For example, the gold spray paint is worn in places including the ornate spires on the top.

"This is where, over time, various people would hold the throne when leaning in to talk to dad. This, together with the twin ring marks, distinguishes the throne set for auction.

“I used to work at dad’s club and I used to sit on his throne, usually towards the end of the night with a coffee or a cup of tea. Sometimes I ate there.

“I don’t know where dad got it from. At first, he had it covered with a leopard-print fabric.

"He obviously liked it a lot as he bought the second throne. One was sited in a party lounge at Angels at the head of a large round table with a pole in the middle.

"Later another one was placed in the restaurant at the head of a large round dining table.

“Whenever dad came into the club and the dining table wasn't occupied, he would sit in what became known as his King of Clubs’ throne – dad’s chair.

“I think it was around 2016 when dad decided to shut Angels. He moved some furniture to the main Stringfellow’s club in Covent Garden.

"Both thrones made it over and were situated in the restaurant at large dining tables.

“Diners had the opportunity to use the chairs but he always sat in his favourite throne if available.

"For dad the customers came first. He used to vacate the dining table if a great customer with a large group came in.

“But more often than not, he always sat in his throne. Many customers wanted photos of themselves sitting in it, sometimes with one or two of the club dancers, sometimes with dad.”

Scott, author of book ‘My dad was the King of Clubs’, said the decision to sell the nightclub mementos had proved far from easy.

He added: “It’s been quite a hard decision to part with the throne but as I’m planning to move house and set up home with my fiancée, I need to make room and move larger furniture on.

"As much as I love the throne, I need to create space to share my life with my future wife.

"I’m also parting with a special leopard-print tub chair, the last one from Angels Club.”

Stringfellow welcomed a galaxy of stars and Hollywood A-listers to Stringfellows, which he called the ‘World’s Premier Gentleman’s Club’.

They included Oliver Reed, Rod Stewart, Simon Cowell, Chris Evans, Jack Nicholas, Mickey Rourke and Kiefer Sutherland.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: “I am sure there are many bidders out there who would love to own and sit on Peter Stringfellow’s throne?

"This is a vibrant piece of nightclub history and a wonderful reminder of a British entrepreneur who became famous all over the world.

“Peter was a larger-than-life, fun-loving character who will never be forgotten.

"The throne will have seated many a VIP in its heyday and, of course, the King of Clubs himself.

"If you want a piece of furniture with star quality, a real talking point, this is surely it.

"Perhaps some Stringfellow glitter dust will rub off on the buyer.”

Sheffield-born Peter Stringfellow came from humble beginnings and 11-plus failure to build one of the world's best known nightclub empires.

It started in his home city of Sheffield in 1962 when he rented a church hall on a Friday night, called it the Black Cat Club and began hosting bands.

He went on to open UK clubs in Leeds, Manchester and London. He later expanded to the United States with clubs in New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

His efforts to become a self-made man were triggered by his struggle to find work after being convicted of selling stolen carpets in 1962.

He recognised the power of Britain's 1960s music scene and booked the likes of The Beatles, The Who, Pink Floyd and The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

When he opened Stringfellow's in London’s Covent Garden in 1980 it was an immediate hit with celebrities, models and the paparazzi.

In 1989 he sustained huge financial losses due to an American recession but forged on and developed adult entertainment venues including Angels in London.