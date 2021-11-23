Sheffield residents gathered in Barkers Pool on Sunday evening (November 21) to watch the city’s Christmas lights spectacular for the first time in two years.

The festivities kicked off with fireworks exploding from the roof of Sheffield City Hall as Jamie Campbell - whose real-life story was turned into the critically acclaimed movie Everybody’s Talking About Jamie - pressed the plunger at 5.30 pm, alongside Sheffield’s Lord Mayor, Gail Smith, and Santa.

Families enjoyed fairground rides throughout the day and were treated to performances on the main stage from the likes of Britain’s Got Talent singer Kyle Tomlinson.

People have reacted to this year's Sheffield City Centre Christmas light switch-on event

People have now had their say, and there are mixed views, with some delighted by the spectacle but others criticising the event’s organisation.

Not everyone was impressed by the Christmas decorations themselves, but Sheffield Council has promised new illuminations with a wow factor for 2022.

One person said: “Loved it. Nice to see so many families out enjoying themselves.”

Someone else commented: “It was awful, very badly organised, a one-way system would have helped, it was dangerous kids were scared & very upset. Lots of stressed parents, small children crying, pushing and shoving, no queue systems, couldn’t hear anything or watch anything on the big screen, not as much stuff on as other years for kids to do, rides and stalls you couldn’t get to for people just surrounding them.”

Another person said: “Was fab, had a great day loved the fireworks display, was great that there was something all over the city centre.. a job well done.”

Someone else said: “I go every year with my kids. I love it. Normally it’s busy, but this year was mental! I love how it’s free, I love all entertainment stalls rides, but this year was a disaster! My kids are 15, 10, 7, and they all said they don’t wanna go next year, so I dread to think how small kids felt.”