Connor Richards suffered serious injuries after being struck by a car and was put into an induced coma in hospital, but could not be saved, tragically passing away at the age of 23. His funeral on November 3, 2022, is expected to have a convoy of fellow car enthusiasts follow behind, with Connor’s family saying everyone is welcome to the proceedings at City Road Cemetery.

In a heartfelt tribute, Connor’s family said: “We as a family are immensely proud of Connor for going out and living his life despite struggling with autism and ADHD. We all want to model ourselves to be like Connor. He was a fantastic human being who never got angry at anyone no matter the wrong doing, and we can be proud that we raised a brilliant and much loved young man.”

Connor Richards, aged 23, of Sheffield, sadly died of his injuries after being hit by a vehicle at a car meet in Flixborough, near Scunthorpe, on Saturday, September 24. Devastated friends have described him as an 'amazing young man' and the 'sweetest lad'

Kian Richards, Connor’s 19-year-old brother, said: “He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He was very caring, especially for other people.”

Connor was part of a group of 10 people injured when a car crashed into them at the car meet, which he travelled to in his Nissan Micra K11. Unfortunately, Connor sustained serious injuries and was put into an induced coma at Hull Royal Infirmary, but tragically could not be saved. He travelled to the car meet to meet others who shared his passion for cars, which his family have said was fuelled by his work in an exhaust garage.

