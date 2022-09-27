Well-known Wetherspoons pub in Barnsley put up for sale

The Silkstone Inn, on Market Street, is one of 32 pubs across England to be marketed by CBRE and Savills, and the only one in South Yorkshire on the list.

The sites are a mix of 10 freehold and 22 leasehold units and are being considered for sale either individually, in small packages or as a portfolio.

The 1,051 sqm pub is listed for sale in the brochure, and the pub benefits from benefits from a premises licence permitting the sale of alcohol until 00:00 Sunday to Thursday and 01:00 Friday and Saturday.

The brochure adds that fixtures and fittings “with the exception of all tills,IT equipment, leased and branded items can be included as part of the sale should they be required”.

Wetherspoons warned in July it could be facing a potential £30m loss after increasing staff wages and carrying out repairs.

A statement adds: “CBRE and Savills have been jointly appointed by JD Wetherspoon plc to handle the sale of a new portfolio of public houses which have been identified for disposal.

” The properties include high quality freehold and leasehold public houses in busy locations across the UK.

“This represents a rare opportunity to acquire substantial, landmark public houses with a high standard of fit out in high profile locations.