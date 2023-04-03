The Reytons are set to perform in Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol and Cardiff as part of their biggest ever UK tour

The Reytons have revealed they are set to embark on their biggest ever tour across the UK.

The South Yorkshire band made the announcement by sharing a video on Twitter featuring former professional boxer, John Fury.

John Fury begins the clip by saying: “playtime is over… let’s get to work”.

The Reytons can be seen prepping for the tour whilst John berates them for their lack of skill. He tells drummer, Jamie Todd: “Your rhythm is all over the place” and asks guitarist, Joe O’Brien: "What key are you in there, man?” He even goes so far as to criticise lead vocalist, Jonny Yerrell, and tells him to “sing with some passion”.

This is not the first time that The Reytons have been involved with the Fury family. Previous to this Tyson Fury appeared on their Instagram account praising their album.

The Reytons posted: “We’ve made it!! The Gypsy King is a Reyton!! You absolute legend Tyson Fury, thanks for the support mate!! Download now!!”

The WBC heavyweight champion said: “check them out, all the best boys” whilst clutching their single and their album and showing full support to his musical mates.

The group, from South Yorkshire, is made up of Jonny Yerrell, Lee Holland, Joe O’Brien and Jamie Todd. Last year, they announced that they would be playing a huge homecoming show and now the band have added dates across the country due to demand for tickets.

The tour kicks off at Liverpool’s Olympia on 23 September, and then heads off to cities including Newcastle, Glasgow, Bristol and Cardiff. They will finish the musical celebration up at the Bonus Arena, Hull on 3 November.

As well as touring the country and pleasing their fans, The Reytons are due to play a number of festivals this summer, including Warrington’s Neighbourhood Weekender this May and the Isle Of Wight Festival in June.

Surfers will be happy as last month, it was announced that they would be playing Boardmasters in Newquay, Cornwall on 12 August, with other acts including Liam Gallagher and the almighty Florence + The Machine.

Earlier this year, the band landed their first Number One album with ‘What’s Rock And Roll?’, their third, independently released album and also talked about where they got their name from:

When interviewed by Mancunion , lead singer, Jonny Yerrell, discussed how the band dabbled with different names.

Eventually it was a chance situation that made sense, he said: “I were literally just driving onto our estate, these two kids ran out in front of me and I went “f*cking reyt uns”, and suddenly thought “there you go, The Reytons”. There you go, we’re named after two kids on our street”

The band have been credited for their live performances in terms of atmosphere and energy.

Jonny Yerrell said: “I think there’s nothing false about Reytons, you know, when we come out there, we’ll fling our arms about and stuff” and “sometimes we’re blown away with hands on the heads, can’t believe what’s happening”

Fans have taken to Instagram to comment on the band’s success.

One said: “Taking over the world!”