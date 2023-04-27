The shop is opening tomorrow (Friday April 28) as a celebration of the release of their latest album, Heatwave in the Cold North. The store will be located on lower High Street, near the Superdry store, and will be selling the new album, as well as t-shirts, hats, scarves and lyric books.

Band frontman, Jon McClure. said: “We’re made up to announce our Meadowhall pop up shop. Come inside and meet me, The Rev, as well as hearing a range of unsigned artists and poets. So come and get your record signed and help our chart push. There may even be a surprise or two.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McClure will be at the pop-up shop on Saturday (29th April) from 4pm-6pm and Monday (1st May) from 3pm-5pm, to host signing sessions for fans. Tickets for this are already selling out, with just a couple of slots with tickets still available.

Most Popular

The Sheffield band Reverend and The Makers are opening a pop-up shop in Meadowhall shopping centre.

Reverend and the Makers exploded onto the UK music scene in 2007 with their debut album, The State of Things, which reached number five in the UK Albums Chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We’re always on the lookout for new experiences to offer our visitors, and it’s wonderful to support home-grown talent like Reverend and the Makers in the process.